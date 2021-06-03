Barrington selects longtime Providence officer as new police chief

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 34-year veteran of the Providence Police Department will soon take the helm of the Barrington Police Department.

Barrington Town Manager Jim Cunha said Thursday that Maj. Michael Correia will take over as the department’s police chief on June 28.

“Mike Correia’s exemplary career in law enforcement, experience in community policing and leadership skills makes him the ideal candidate to be Barrington’s next police chief,” Cunha said. “The citizens of Barrington will be fortunate to have Mike leading the Barrington police.”

Correia is currently the commanding officer of the uniformed division in Providence, where he oversees a staff of 225 sworn supervisors and officers, as well as 55 civilian employees.

Prior to that, Cunha said Correia was a detective commander who, over the course of five years, oversaw investigations into 80 homicides and eight officer-involved shootings.

Correia got his start in Providence as a patrolman, and has moved up the ranks ever since, according to Cunha.

Throughout his tenure, Cunha said he also served as the narcotics and organized crime commander, district commander, uniformed division sergeant and narcotics detective.

Correia has a bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams University and a master’s degree in administration of justice from Salve Regina University.

He will be taking over for current police chief Dino Decrescenzo, who’s led the department for the past two years.