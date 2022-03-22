BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Barrington parents are concerned a recent decision to remove some honors courses from the curriculum could hurt their children’s chances of getting into college.

But one local university told 12 News students won’t be penalized.

Amy Tiberio, from enrollment management at Roger Williams University, said a student that went through a rigorous curriculum, with or without honors courses, is just as likely to get accepted.

“It’s not uncommon that we will see schools that do not offer honors level or AP level but that of course is not something we would penalize the student in the process,” Tiberio said.

Honors courses can help students get into very selective schools and have more weight in a student’s GPA.

In Barrington, the school district decided to remove social studies and English honors courses next year for students in Grades 9 and 10.

Students currently in these courses will not be affected. The school district said they made the change to be more equitable.

Parents argue that honors courses prepare students for success.

A school committee meeting on the curriculum change was scheduled for Monday night, but it was cancelled after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting is now slated for next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Barrington school officials were not available for comment.