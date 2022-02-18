BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Barrington are warning residents to be on alert after receiving a report about a “grandparent scam.”

According to police, an elderly resident got a call from a person who claimed their grandson had been arrested for DUI and needed a large amount of money for bail.

The resident then went to the bank, withdrew money and gave it to the person who came to collect it later that day.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and urged anyone who receives a suspicious call like that to contact them at (401) 437-3935.