Barrington police sergeant to be laid to rest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends, family, and police officers from across the state are headed to Providence to say goodbye to Barrington Police Sgt. Gino Caputo.

Caputo, 58, died Saturday following a five-week battle with COVID-19. The Johnston resident was a 27-year veteran of the force who took great pride in serving the community.

The funeral begins at Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston at 9:30 a.m., followed by a mass at the Holy Ghost Church on Federal Hill.

Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said when members of the police department had children, they would have wanted Caputo to be their godfather because of his generosity and kindness.

Correia said that speaks volumes about the kind of person he was, and how he’ll live on in the memories of those who knew him.

“He really cared about the cops he worked with and I think that’s how I will always remember him, as someone who, with 27 years in the police department, was truly engaged and truly cared and loved the people he worked with,” Correia said.

Caputo’s wife Cindy said he chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because he was healthy, had no underlying medical conditions and rarely got sick.

His family says he was proud to serve his community and was known affectionately by his relatives as “Superman.”

“He was a wonderful person and unfortunately he was taken way too soon,” his wife said.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects during Caputo’s wake Wednesday night.