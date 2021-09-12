CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Barrington Police Sergeant dies after battle with COVID-19

East Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Barrington Police Department

BARRINGTON, R.I (WPRI) — A 27-year veteran of the Barrington Police Department has died after a five-week battle with COVID-19, the department announced.

Sgt. Gino Caputo died on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Black bunting has been draped over the public safety building as well as a cruiser in front of the building.

Law enforcement from throughout the state sent their condolences to Sgt. Caputo’s family, as well as his brothers and sisters in blue.

Gov. Dan McKee also put out a statement on social media, saying he and his wife are sending thoughts, prayers, and their deepest condolences to Sgt. Caputo’s family, loved ones, and members of the police department.

Sgt. Caputo is not the first Southern New England police officer to die after contracting COVID-19.

A handful of Massachusetts police officers have died after battling the virus, including Sgt. Michael Cassidy of New Bedford, who also served his department for 27-years.

The department says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/3/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community