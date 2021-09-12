Barrington Police Sergeant dies after battle with COVID-19

BARRINGTON, R.I (WPRI) — A 27-year veteran of the Barrington Police Department has died after a five-week battle with COVID-19, the department announced.

Sgt. Gino Caputo died on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Black bunting has been draped over the public safety building as well as a cruiser in front of the building.

Law enforcement from throughout the state sent their condolences to Sgt. Caputo’s family, as well as his brothers and sisters in blue.

Susan and I are sending our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Gino Caputo as well as the members of the Barrington Police Department. We thank Sergeant Caputo for his service. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/7oLieGp3nU — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) September 13, 2021

Gov. Dan McKee also put out a statement on social media, saying he and his wife are sending thoughts, prayers, and their deepest condolences to Sgt. Caputo’s family, loved ones, and members of the police department.

Sgt. Caputo is not the first Southern New England police officer to die after contracting COVID-19.

A handful of Massachusetts police officers have died after battling the virus, including Sgt. Michael Cassidy of New Bedford, who also served his department for 27-years.

The department says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.