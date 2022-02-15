BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The burglary was reported at a home on Great Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows a person with a slender build approach the entrance of the home. The suspect is wearing a light-colored North Face sweatshirt, light-colored pants, black shoes and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Benjamin Ferreira at (401) 437-3930.