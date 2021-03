BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Michael Dalessio was last seen by his sister around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say he left his vehicle at an area bus stop and cell phone pings show he may be in the Providence area.

Anyone with knowledge of Dalessio’s whereabouts is asked to contact Barrington detectives at (401) 437-3930.