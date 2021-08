BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Barrington say they are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger on a RIPTA bus last month.

Authorities say the assault was captured on surveillance cameras recording on the bus at the time of the alleged incident in early July.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the provided photos is urged to contact the Detective Division at the Barrington Police Department (401) 437-3930.