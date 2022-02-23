BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of parents in Barrington are calling for the school committee to make masks optional in schools once the statewide mask mandate lifts.

“Barrington Parents United” formed last week and members share the goal of making masks optional in the classroom.

The group, according to its website, strives for “transparency, accountability and open discussion for all matters of our community.”

Lifelong Barrington resident Brian Hughes helped form the group, and said he and other parents are frustrated by the lack of transparency from the school committee and town leaders when it comes to masking.

“If you want to wear a mask, great. If you don’t want to wear a mask, great. We’re for both. We just don’t want our kids to be forced to wear a mask,” Hughes said.

Hughes added that they’ll start a recall petition against school committee members if it comes to that.

“We’re going to push. We will push. We’ll leave no stone unturned and we’ll push to the ends of the earth,” he said.

The statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools in Rhode Island lifts on March 4, but the final decision has been left up to the individual districts.

The Barrington School Committee, Hughes said, has been mum on the issue.

“Through email, through calls,” he explained. “We have no correspondence whatsoever.”

At last week’s school committee meeting, an influx of parents spoke out about the issue during public comment. Hughes said the school committee is expected to give parents an update by March 4.

“We had 150 people on a Zoom call the other night until 1 o’clock in the morning, and if that doesn’t show the town that parents care, then I don’t know what does,” he said.

So far, Providence and Central Falls have stated that masks will remain in the classroom after March 4.

12 News reached out to the Barrington School Committee for comment but did not hear back.