BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington School Committee hear hours of testimony from parents Wednesday night who are questioning why the district is removing honors classes and distinctions from its curriculum.

Barrington High School Joseph Hurley notified parents of the change via email earlier this month, explaining the district will no longer offer honors distinctions for English and social studies.

The changes, according to the school district, are based in part on equity. The district also emphasized that the high school is still offering math and science honors classes on top of a variety of AP level courses.

But parents remain frustrated with the district’s decision, arguing that all honors classes help kids in the long run by pushing students to succeed academically.

“We aren’t crazy,” one parent testified. “This shouldn’t be adversarial. This is a community that cares about our kids’ education.”

Parents who testified also told the committee they felt as though they were purposefully left out of the conversation.

“Please, now moving forward listen to the lived experiences of the students and parents of our community,” another parent said.

Some committee members agreed with that notion and called for more transparency from school leaders.