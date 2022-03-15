BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local veterans group continues to butt heads with town officials in Barrington over what they are calling a “slap in the face” change for the upcoming Memorial Day parade.

Last week, the Barrington Town Council voted to move forward with the parade this summer, after it was canceled for two years due to the pandemic.

But this year, the council voted to direct the town manager to plan the parade.

It’s a move town officials believe supports the goal of Barrington working together as a community.

The vote was shocking to Paul Dulchinos, president of the Barrington United Veterans Council, which has run the parade since 1954.

“We kind of took it as a little bit of a slap in the face,” Dulchinos explained.

While Dulchinos shared his frustrations with the council, he said he was not happy with the little to no explanation for the change, which left many members of his group feeling forced out.

Some of their concerns include that, if the event isn’t run by veterans, it won’t be done in a respectful or appropriate manner.

But town officials tell 12 news they are hoping to work with the organization and use their insight moving forward.

“Our manager is forming a parade committee and has invited members of a local veterans group to be a part of that committee. We look forward to honoring those who have died in service to our country,” Town Council President Michael Carrol wrote in an email last week.

Braxton Medlin, the chair of Barrington’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, said the vote was meant to bring the community together, not divide it.

“We are basically trying to include everyone, we don’t want anyone to feel excluded, we don’t want anyone to feel like we’ve taken something from them, it’s for everyone to be together,” Medlin said.

In response to this explanation, Dulchinos tells 12 News it feels like the town is back peddling “in order to do damage control by making up a justification after the fact.”

“The Barrington United Veterans Council still remains poised to gladly pick up Memorial Day planning and execution where we have left off, provided the town council is willing to restore our rightful and chartered pre-COVID role in the execution of all town veterans and Memorial Day events,” Dulchinos said in a statement. “After all, who better to honor our brave Barrington heroes than their own comrades, some of whom grew up with them and knew of them personally.”

Medlin clarified that he’s speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the town council or his committee, but argued that small changes like this can help move Barrington toward a brighter future.

“Barrington is trying to be more inclusive, that is the whole reason behind the formation of the diversity equity inclusion committee, the third word of that is inclusion,” Medlin said. “We would like to include everybody in the Memorial Day parade, including veterans and other people. We want everyone to feel welcomed.”

A group of community members issued their own statement in response to the organization’s accusations, arguing their views don’t represent all of the town’s veterans.

“As facilitated by the town, we will all have the opportunity to participate in the remembrance of our fallen without aligning ourselves with the political or social views of any private organizations,” the statement reads.

Councilman Jacob Brier defended their decision in a message to the community, stating that the organization “had chosen not to work with the town.”

Brier said the town canceled last year’s parade before the pandemic would have ultimately forced them to because of the organization’s unwillingness to compromise.

“The political challenges advanced by the Barrington United Veterans Coalition have perpetuated and amplified division in our town for two years,” Brier said. “In doing so, the person who leads the lobbying group created a profile for himself and both of his organizations that is not suited to head an inclusive community event. He represents both of his groups’ politics passionately, and in doing so, he makes veterans who don’t align with his worldview feel excluded. No veterans should be excluded from any of our town’s activities, especially for Memorial Day.”

“Memorial Day is a day to remember our fallen and embrace the families they left behind,” he continued. “With the town administration taking the lead, we allow for the neutral organizing of an appropriate observance.”