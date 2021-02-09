Barrington man sentenced to probation for assaulting neighbor; not ruled a hate crime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington man was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of assaulting his neighbor during a dispute last summer.

Richard Gordon, 71, received 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service, the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced.

He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete non-violence training that includes an anti-racism component.

Gordon was convicted of simple assault and disorderly conduct last week.

Prosecutors said he and his neighbor got into an argument over a property marker on Aug. 3, 2020, during which Gordon shouted vulgarities and racial slurs at the neighbor before physically assaulting him.

The dispute was caught on camera and quickly circulated on social media, prompting a protest outside Gordon’s home a couple of days later.

In addition to Gordon’s sentence, the court issued an 18-month no-contact order between him and his neighbor, the AG’s office said.

The court declined to enhance the sentence under the Hate Crimes Sentencing Act.

