BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Michael Druckman and his family moved from Barrington to Ukraine 12 years ago when he accepted a job at the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports free and fair elections worldwide.

He’s spent his entire career fighting for the cause Russian Vladmir Putin is fighting against.

“We’re supporting Ukraine right now in their democratic transition,” Druckman explained.

The Druckmans were forced to leave their home amid the Russian invasion.

“[It’s] a little hard to calculate days right now, but our evacuation was a piece of cake compared to the tens of thousands of Ukrainians waiting to cross into Poland,” Druckman said.

While Drucknan said his family is now in London, his heart is still with the colleagues and friends he left behind in Ukraine.

Druckman hopes the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion will be Putin’s downfall.

“They are working hard,” Druckman said. “They are serving in the armed forces. They are serving in volunteers groups. They are digging trenches around their towns and patrolling at night to look for saboteurs.”

“This is not surprising to those of us who live in Ukraine, to see the type of resistance and bravery they are putting on today, and they are going to win,” he added.

Druckman said Ukrainians aren’t asking for the United States to join the fight. Instead, they’re hoping their allies can provide them with the weapons they need to end this once and for all.