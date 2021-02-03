Barrington man convicted in apparent racially charged attack on neighbor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington man has been convicted of charges stemming from an altercation with his neighbor last summer, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Richard Gordon, 71, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he and his neighbor got into an argument over a property marker back in August.

During the altercation, prosecutors said Gordon shouted vulgarities and racial slurs at his neighbor, who is of Middle Eastern descent.

The dispute was caught on camera and quickly circulated on social media, prompting a protest outside Gordon’s home a couple of days after the incident occurred.

At trial, Neronha said the state “proved beyond a reasonable doubt” that Gordon had physically and verbally attacked his neighbor.

The state has filed a sentencing enhancement against Gordon in accordance with the Rhode Island Hate Crimes Sentencing Act, according to Neronha. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.