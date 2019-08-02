Barrington little leaguers to represent RI in New England Regionals

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Since 2014, four Rhode Island Little League teams have advanced through the New England Regional and have moved onto play in the Little League World Series.

Could this year’s Barrington Little League team be the fifth?

“I think we can,” Barrington All-Star Christopher Promades Jr. said. “We’re a great team. All the other teams are great, but we’ll do our part and win another one hopefully.”

The little leaguers have been gearing up for the game of their lives since they rallied to win the state tournament last week. It was the team’s first Little League title in decades.

“It’s been a dream for all of us,” Head Coach Chris Promades said. “We’re a real close-knit group and we just have a lot of fun together playing the game of baseball.”

Barrington will try to keep the state’s momentum alive by advancing to the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).

“I’m super excited, it’s the best moment of my life,” Barrington All-Star Collen Crain said. “We’ve got a bunch of talent, we just have to focus.”

The team will play the winner of Connecticut and Vermont on Monday in Bristol, Connecticut.