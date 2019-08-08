Barrington Little League takes on New Hampshire in regional semis

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Barrington Little League is one win away from the finals of the New England regional tournament.

The boys are playing Thursday afternoon against New Hampshire. The winner goes on to the finals, the loser goes on to play another semi-final game Friday. The winner of the tournament goes on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It’s the first time Barrington has represented Rhode Island as state champions since 1975. The team is trying to become the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).

Thursday’s game will be televised on ESPN at 1 p.m. or you can follow along online on GameChanger.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Ruthie Polinsky is in Bristol and will have an update on the semi-final game on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. on WPRI 12.