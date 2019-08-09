Barrington Little League set to take on Madison, Conn. for a spot in the finals

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Barrington Little League is playing for their tournament life when the face off against the team from Madison, Conn. in a semifinal match Friday at 1 p.m.

The team came up short Thursday, losing to Goffstown, N.H. by a score of 2-1 in the winner’s bracket semifinal.

Barrington beat Vermont on Monday, before losing yesterday. Madison lost their first game to Vermont, then beat Massachusetts to advance in the tournament.

The winner of today’s game will play in the New England Region Final against New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Morey Hershgordon – WPRI is in Bristol, CT as Barrington LL gets set for the Regional Semifinal! Posted by WPRI 12 on Friday, August 9, 2019

It’s the first time Barrington has represented Rhode Island as state champions since 1975. The team is trying to become the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).