Barrington holds virtual Memorial Day wreath-laying

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — There wasn’t a Memorial Day parade in Barrington this year in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, so the town had to figure out a way to mark the solemn day of remembrance.

The Barrington United Veterans Council held a virtual wreath-laying event to comply with social distancing requirements and streamed it live on Facebook.

“Although our activities will be limited by the current COVID-19, this disease will not curtail our spirit or reverence for those that have served our nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” the council wrote on Facebook. “In our nation’s 244 years of existence, we have overcome countless struggles of war and plague and in each time we have recovered stronger than we were before the plight.”

The ceremony opened with an introduction and Pledge of Allegiance led by Lt. Col. Paul Dulchinos and Col. Charles Brule offered a prayer.

Maj. Bill Groves conducted a roll call of deceased Veterans while the American flag was lowered to half-staff by Al Girard. Marine Vietnam War Veteran Mike Tripp placed a wreath at Veterans Memorial.

“By participating in ceremonies like today’s event, we ensure that their acts of heroism and sacrifice are not forgotten. We as fellow veterans must advocate for those whose voices were silenced too early. Their deaths will never be in vain until their memories are forgotten,” the council’s post continued. “God Bless our Veterans, Service Members, and First Responders and most of all God Bless America.”