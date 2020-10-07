Barrington High School tennis player back on the court less than a month after brain surgery

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A tennis player at Barrington High School was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was just 15 years old.

Two years later, Julia Stanchina is back on the court with her teammates after a major surgery.

“I start to feel real light-weight and then I just have one and when I wake up I’m just like really confused as to what happened,” the junior tennis player said.

As a healthy teenager entering high school, Julia was confused as to why she was experiencing frequent seizures.

“They were kind of frequent when I was having them…then I would have a few breaks and then I would have them a few months,” Stanchina said.

After two years of trying different the doctors finally found something just before her junior year of school started.

“They were doing MRI’s and scans and they found a little spot of dysplastic tissue in my head,” Stanchina said.

On Aug. 20, Julia went into the hospital for brain surgery.

“I got to the hospital at 6 a.m. and I had a nine-hour surgery,” Stanchina said. “I feel like I was nervous but at the same time I was kind of excited to see after if I didn’t have anymore seizures.”

Not even a month later, Julia was back on the tennis court with her teammates.

“I felt fine and it felt like nothing really happened even though when I got home my face was swelled up but I felt fine after that,” Stanchina said.

Now Julia said she’s been seizure free. She wants to one day become a surgeon, so she can help people the way the surgeons helped her.