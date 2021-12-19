Barrington High School shifts to distance learning this week following school threat

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington High School is shifting to distance learning for the last three days of the semester as police continue to investigate a threat found in the girls’ bathroom last week.

Principal Joseph Hurley outlined the decision in a letter sent to students and parents on Sunday, saying it was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We want to thank staff, students, and families for their continued support and patience as we work to resolve the threat made to the high school,” Hurley said. “We believe that the additional time for the investigation will provide us with the information we need to successfully and safely reopen schools on Monday, January 3, 2022.”

Officers patrolled the high school all last week, but students at the school called on administrators to shift to remote learning until the investigation is complete. A petition started by Junior Anna Saal gained over 2,000 signatures in a matter of hours.

Saal issued the following statement on Sunday:

I’m glad that the administration has made this choice. However, it’s unfortunate that we live in a time in which a shooting threat has to be taken so seriously. I’m glad Barrington made the right choice here, but it’s part of a larger issue of gun violence that must be addressed in our country.” Anna Saal, Barrington High School student

Hurley said the school department is working diligently with police to resolve the issue, and will continue to update students and their families.

Anyone who believes they know who wrote the threatening message is urged to contact the school department by calling (401) 245-5000 or the police department at (401) 437-3935, or their unrecorded anonymous Tip Line at (401) 437-3933.