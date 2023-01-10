BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington day care center has come under fire after an employee reportedly gave children melatonin gummies, 12 News has learned.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) confirmed it is investigating the allegations against Kids Quarters.

Nicole Kopka, owner of the day care center, tells 12 News the employee gave two children a gummy vitamin that contained melatonin.

Kopka said the employee was “swiftly and appropriately” fired following the incident. She said the employee passed a “rigorous background check” and had worked at the day care for about a year.

“At Kids Quarters, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and one we take extremely seriously,” Kopka said in a statement. “In keeping with that priority, we have a zero-tolerance policy for teaching staff that do not uphold these standards.”

Kopka said the day care has been in contact with parents regarding the incident.

DCYF said it has notified Barrington Police and the Department of Human Services of the allegations.