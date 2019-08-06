Barrington beats Vermont, 6-4 in extra innings to advance to New England regional semifinals

Live Now /
BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The Barrington Little League team is onto the New England tournament semifinals after beating Bradfort, Vermont 6-4 in seven innings.

Barrington scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning on a Christopher Promades 2-RBI single.

Alex Anderson threw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Barrington will take on New Hampshire in Thursday’s semifinals.

It’s the first time Barrington has represented Rhode Island as state champions since 1975.

Barrington is trying to become the fifth team in the last six years to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).

