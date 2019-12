BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of Vienna’s Bakery on Maple Avenue say it’s still business as usual after a car drove into their store Saturday.

A car smashed into the front window, knocking out bricks and leaving a gaping hole in the storefront.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash and there was no major structural damage to the building.

The owners say they stayed open for the day and will be open regular hours next week.

There’s no word on if the driver will be cited.