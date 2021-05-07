Balloon causes thousands to lose power in Bristol, Warren

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of Bristol and Warren residents lost power Friday morning after National Grid said a Mylar balloon blew into a power line.

National Grid said Mylar balloons, which are made of an aluminum material, conduct electricity, meaning they can cause transformers to short circuit and melt wires.

The utility said the affected power line was located on Vernon Avenue, and approximately 3,400 houses in the surrounding area lost power as a result.

Rockwell Elementary School opted to cancel classes Friday due to the outage.

Power was restored too all customers around 9:30 a.m. The power outage lasted roughly an hour.

