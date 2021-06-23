Bailey’s Beach Club says accusations of all-white membership are ‘inaccurate and false’

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The exclusive private club that counts U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse among its members is breaking its silence to deny accusations that its membership is limited to white people.

Bailey’s Beach Club has been the subject of national controversy for days after Whitehouse was asked Friday whether the “all-white” membership at Bailey’s had become more diverse, and he replied, “I think the people who are running the place are still working on that, and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet.”

Bailey’s — formally known as the Spouting Rock Beach Association — is a famously private institution frequented by wealthy Newporters. Its leaders have generally declined to engage with reporters in the past, but they apparently decided to change course after national news outlets began referring to the club as “all-white” and “whites-only.”

“Recent characterizations in the press and in other commentary about Baileys Beach Club are inaccurate and false,” the club told 12 News in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Over many years, Club members and their families have included people of many racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds from around the world who come to Newport every summer,” the statement continued. “Our membership comes from all over the globe to our small club and we welcome the diversity of view and background they bring to our community.”

Jack Nolan, the club’s general manager, said he had no further comment beyond the statement.

Whitehouse has faced criticism for years over his membership at Bailey’s, a byproduct of his status as a member of a wealthy blue-blood family. Conservatives have charged the third-term Democrat with hypocrisy for advocating racial justice while belonging to such an elite institution.

The other three Democrats in Rhode Island’s congressional delegation all came to Whitehouse’s defense over the last 24 hours as the story picked up steam in Washington.

“I don’t know anything about the club, but I do know that Senator Whitehouse is an aggressive champion for justice, inclusiveness, and people from all walks of life,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed told reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill. “It’s who he is and what he fights for every day.”

Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin both sent tweets supporting the senator:

Sheldon Whitehouse has been a fighter for racial and economic justice his whole life. Full stop. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 22, 2021

I know @SenWhitehouse’s heart, and I’ve seen his relentless work fighting for equity for all Rhode Islanders firsthand.



Anyone suggesting otherwise is dead wrong. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) June 22, 2021

In an analysis essay published Tuesday afternoon, Washington Post political writer Aaron Blake argued that Whitehouse was partly to blame for the way he has handled questions about Bailey’s, even if accusations about the makeup of its membership were overblown.

“After several years of this being an issue … one would think we’d have some more precise facts on this from Whitehouse and the beach club — especially given the premium that Democrats like him are placing on racial diversity and equality,” Blake wrote.