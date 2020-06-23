Live Now
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium to reopen with timed visitation windows

East Bay

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium will reopen on Saturday with one-and-a-half-hour visitation windows – each limited to 25 guests.

Although the Audubon trails and boardwalks have been busy throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium has remained closed for months.

The center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday with new safety measures in place – including temperature screenings prior to admission.

No tickets will be sold at the door, according to the center, and visitors must register in advance for their timed ticket entry. Masks and social distancing will be required for all visitors and staff, except for children under the age of two and those with underlying health conditions.

The center said they will be disinfecting throughout the day and between visitation groups and will have hand sanitizer available at all times. Select areas of the center may be closed if social distancing or proper disinfecting isn’t possible.

Trails and the pollinator garden will remain open from dawn to dusk with no ticket required. Tickets are also not required at the Nature Shop, which will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., though there will be limited shopper capacity.

Those who are feeling ill are asked to visit at another time. For more information, visit the Audubon Society’s website.

