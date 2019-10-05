Audrain’s Motor Week takes over Newport this weekend

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands are expected to pack the City by the Sea this weekend for Audrain’s Newport Concours and Motor Week.

The festivities include more than a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars, dozens of galas and a concert featuring John Legend.

The events are primarily being held in and around the Newport mansions. While some of them are ticketed, 50% of the program is free.

A parade of cars headed out from Jamestown across the Newport Bridge early Saturday morning and will cruise along the streets of the city throughout the day, ending at Bellevue Avenue around 1 p.m.

