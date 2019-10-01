Audrain’s Motor Week expected to bring thousands to Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Vintage car shows, exclusive concerts and VIP celebrations taking place in Newport this weekend will make attendees feel as if they’re part of “The Great Gatsby.”

The events, which are primarily being held in and around the Newport mansions, are part of Audrain’s Newport Concours and Motor Week.

“This is really in the top echelon of motor events in the world and we’re bringing it to Newport in its first year,” Director Rick Schad said.

The four-day program runs Oct. 3-6 and includes a John Legend concert, dozens of galas and more than a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars.

While some of the events are ticketed, 50% of the program is free.

“We want kids to come in from the inner city of Providence or Olneyville, Central Falls, Pawtucket, wherever, and enjoy it without a single dollar in their pocket,” Schad added.

Schad said the best trophy from the event is reserved for anyone younger than 30 that has spent less than $30,000 working on their car.

“That’s to encourage young people to get involved in the hobby,” Schad explained. “To encourage people to work with their families on a car in the garage and get away from the computer.”

Preparation for the massive, international event is already underway, and it’s expected to bring thousands of people to the city, according to Discover Newport.

“Those fans are going to be coming here from probably 30-40 different states, so we’re excited to welcome them all here and show them what this city is all about,” Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith said.

Schad said they’ve already received a request to sponsor the event again next year.