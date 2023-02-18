PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out inside a shed on 2nd Street in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth firefighters arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. and saw smoke coming from a shed. The fire then extended from that shed to a nearby house.

“The fire got up into the attic area of the house, there’s significant damage. We ended up striking a second alarm fire, which brought in a couple mutual aid companies to assist us,” said Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief, Howie Tighe.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries relating to the fire, according to Tighe.

Tighe said at least 3 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Tiverton and Newport firefighters were also called in to help contain the fire.