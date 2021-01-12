CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Asymptomatic testing site opens in Barrington; organizer hopes to bring another to Newport

East Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Asymptomatic testing is now available in Barrington as part of the latest partnership between the state and Paolino Properties.

Joseph Paolino, the owner of Paolino Properties and former mayor of Providence, said he’s been looking to open this site for a while now.

“When the state asked us regarding Dorrance Street downtown, I said ‘If you’re going to do more sites would you like Barrington?’ They said, ‘Not at this time,'” he said. “Then the other day, the town manager came to us and asked.”

Paolino said the Barrington site took less than two weeks to open with the help of the R.I. National Guard, and now he’s looking for more communities to provide with similar testing sites.

“Any properties that I have, any locations that I have, if I can give them to the state to utilize and assist them, I want to do that,” he said. “I think it’s part of our responsibility as citizens.”

Testing sites, Paolino said, aren’t the only thing on his mind as he works with the state towards ending the pandemic.

“It would be nice if we can make these sites available for the vaccine,” he said. “I mean the vaccine is what the state needs, what the country needs and we’re willing to help and make that happen.”

Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the R.I. Department of Health and infectious disease expert, said the state is already looking for places to set up vaccination sites.

“Certainly, as this sort of rolls out, we want this vaccine to be widely disseminated and accessible to the general public,” he said.

While he hopes to open vaccine sites down the road, Paolino said he is currently in talks with the state opening a testing site in Newport next.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community