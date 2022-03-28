TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested last week on weapons and drug charges after he was pulled over in Tiverton, according to police.

Police said Eric Spencer, 23, was taken into custody by an officer who noticed he was riding his motorcycle erratically on Main Road Friday evening.

The officer also learned, through database inquiry, that Spencer’s motorcycle wasn’t registered, according to police.

Police said while speaking with Spencer, the officer noticed he had various weapons on him.

Those weapons, according to police, included an expandable baton, a loaded revolver and ammunition strip, a fixed blade knife and metal knuckles.

Police said Spencer also had a bag of suspected cocaine in one of his pockets and was wearing a ballistic vest under his clothes.

Spencer was not licensed to operate a motorcycle and did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, according to police.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed pistol without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of weapons other than firearms.

Spencer was arraigned and released after posting $5,000 surety bail.