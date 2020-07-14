Arizona Cardinals owner treated for COVID-19 at Newport Hospital

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: President Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals talks to the fans during a Ring of Honor ceremony held for Carson Palmer during half time of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Seahawks won 27-10. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of the Arizona Cardinals, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was treated in Rhode Island, according to the NFL team.

Michael Bidwill, 55, was released from the hospital Sunday. The team said he’d been traveling for a few weeks along the East Coast when he began to experience symptoms.

Bidwill then visited Newport Hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted.

“This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is,” Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. “My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital.”

Statement from Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill:

Bidwill said he’s been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness” from fans, as well as his friends and colleagues in Arizona.

“I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves,” Bidwill said.

The team said Bidwill had been working remotely since the pandemic began and was not in contact with any coaches, players or staff.