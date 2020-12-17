Are snow days now a thing of the past? They shouldn’t be, some parents say

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Normally when a huge snowstorm hits Southern New England, kids are glued to the television screen or standing by the phone waiting to hear whether school is canceled for the day.

But now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shift to remote learning, snow days could easily become a thing of the past.

Sledding down Burr’s Hill wasn’t the first thing on the agenda Thursday morning for Barrington students, with the school district opting to have students learn remotely as opposed to giving them the day off.

But one mom tells 12 News she made sure playing in the snow was part of her children’s lesson plan.

Kimberly Brooks decided for her kids that after lunch, school was out.

“I pulled them out to get a little outside time, get in the snow,” she said. “I think it’s important for balance.”

Brooks said not all lessons in life are taught in the classroom.

“They need to learn about shoveling and helping each other and being a part of a family as much as they need to learn about tectonic plates,” she said.

Barrington was among several school districts that shifted to distance learning Thursday due to the storm, as opposed to giving students the day off. Others included Warwick, Providence and Coventry.

Instant Poll: Snow days, or snow days no more? »

Brook’s executive decision to give her children a half-day of distance learning follows similar decisions made by other school districts, such as the Bristol Warren School District.

“This is thrilling, I mean look at the kids, look at the smiles and the energy,” Brooks said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Students that spoke with 12 News said the snow day was much-needed relief.

“I’m really happy, because I wanted to be out here sledding instead of being in school all day,” Cate Carey of Warren said.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had some students worried on whether sledding would be allowed Thursday.

“I was thinking this year that maybe they’re not going to allow sledding,” Benjamin Carey of Warren said.

But students who were out sledding Thursday said they’re taking all of the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

“Only problem really is when you have to stay six-feet apart,” Will Francis of Warren said.