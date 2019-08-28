Archeologist: Building materials from shipwreck site could prove it’s the Endeavour

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — As researchers with Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) continue to study a shipwreck they hope is the world-famous Endeavour, they’re showing off some of the artifacts they’ve recovered during their expeditions.

Some of the artifacts – which were pulled out of Newport Harbor – have been underwater for more than 200 years, and they could be historically significant.

RIMAP Director Kathy Abbass said it’s rare the public can get a close-up look at the work she and her team of fellow researchers do.

“Public access is important, because all of these materials belong to the citizens of Rhode Island and the general public,” Abbass said.

Archaeologists and volunteers are currently conducting a preliminary evaluation of artifacts and samples pulled from Newport Harbor at the potential Endeavour shipwreck site.

Preliminary retrievals include early building materials including wood, glass and iron concretion.

Abbass said even the most basic looking materials can help identify where the ship came from. She said RIMAP is working along with Australian National Maritime Museum and Silentworld Foundation to determine if the shipwreck site could be that of Captain Cook’s first circumnavigation.

The public is welcome to visit the temporary facility at Gurney’s Resort on Goat Island from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 3-7.

For more information about the demonstration, excavations or Capt. Cook’s Endeavour, visit RIMAP’s website.