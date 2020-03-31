Breaking News
33 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Massachusetts; nonessential workplaces to stay closed until May
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Aquidneck Island volunteers bringing ‘Meals on Wheels’ to at-risk residents

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Meals on Wheels_537537

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — To help people get food during the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Newport is partnering with the state’s chapter of Meals on Wheels to bring meals to homes across Aquidneck Island through the end of April.

The meals will be distributed weekly starting Friday, April 3, according to Tom Shevlin, the city’s communications officer.

The program is available to any Aquidneck Island residents over the age of 60 who have already signed up for food assistance through the Edward King House senior center. The center has been closed since March 13 to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus, said the King House’s executive director, Carmela Geer, on Tuesday afternoon.

Any homebound seniors looking to get on the list for meals can call their town’s call center, Geer said: Newport: (401) 845-5501 | Middletown: (401) 842-6556 | Portsmouth: (401) 643-0379

The Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance (AIEVA) will be delivering the meals, and all volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 before they handle food. Anyone who wishes to join the volunteers’ group can sign up through the King House volunteers page or AIEVA’s Facebook page.

Anyone over 60 or caring for someone over 60 can also seek assistance or guidance through Point, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging’s help desk, by phone at (401) 462-4444.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com