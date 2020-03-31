Aquidneck Island volunteers bringing ‘Meals on Wheels’ to at-risk residents

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — To help people get food during the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Newport is partnering with the state’s chapter of Meals on Wheels to bring meals to homes across Aquidneck Island through the end of April.

The meals will be distributed weekly starting Friday, April 3, according to Tom Shevlin, the city’s communications officer.

The program is available to any Aquidneck Island residents over the age of 60 who have already signed up for food assistance through the Edward King House senior center. The center has been closed since March 13 to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus, said the King House’s executive director, Carmela Geer, on Tuesday afternoon.

Any homebound seniors looking to get on the list for meals can call their town’s call center, Geer said: Newport: (401) 845-5501 | Middletown: (401) 842-6556 | Portsmouth: (401) 643-0379

The Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance (AIEVA) will be delivering the meals, and all volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 before they handle food. Anyone who wishes to join the volunteers’ group can sign up through the King House volunteers page or AIEVA’s Facebook page.

Anyone over 60 or caring for someone over 60 can also seek assistance or guidance through Point, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging’s help desk, by phone at (401) 462-4444.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465