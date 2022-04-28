MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After being canceled for two years in a row due to the pandemic, the 2022 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade will step off this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, with staging beginning at 10 a.m. on West Main Road.

Newport police say to expect increased traffic in and around Washington Square and Lower Broadway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and parking will be limited in the area.

Here are the best routes into Newport with available public parking, according to police:

  • Westbound on Memorial Boulevard, right onto Bellevue Avenue (northbound), left on Church Street, and right into the Waterfront parking lot (located between Church and Mary streets)
  • Farewell Street south to America’s Cup Avenue and right into the Gateway parking garage

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Broadway from Admiral Kalbfus to Washington Square south (both sides)
  • Touro Street from Thames Street to Spring Street
  • Charles Street and Duke Street