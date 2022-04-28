MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After being canceled for two years in a row due to the pandemic, the 2022 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade will step off this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, with staging beginning at 10 a.m. on West Main Road.

Newport police say to expect increased traffic in and around Washington Square and Lower Broadway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and parking will be limited in the area.

Here are the best routes into Newport with available public parking, according to police:

Westbound on Memorial Boulevard, right onto Bellevue Avenue (northbound), left on Church Street, and right into the Waterfront parking lot (located between Church and Mary streets)

Farewell Street south to America’s Cup Avenue and right into the Gateway parking garage

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.