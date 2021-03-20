Aquidneck Island National Police Parade canceled for 2nd year due to COVID-19

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policeparade2017_473426

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For a second year in a row, COVID has forced the cancellation of the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade.

The chairman of the parade committee announced the decision in a letter sent to supporters on Saturday.

The letter cited uncertainties surrounding coronavirus levels in Rhode Island in May — and went on to say, “the most prudent and responsible thing to do is cancel the parade again this year.”

Each year, law enforcement members walk in the parade from Middletown to Newport Police Headquarters — honoring their fallen brothers killed in the line of duty.

The group said they are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/12/21: Magnus Thorsson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community