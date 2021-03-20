Aquidneck Island National Police Parade canceled for 2nd year due to COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For a second year in a row, COVID has forced the cancellation of the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade.

The chairman of the parade committee announced the decision in a letter sent to supporters on Saturday.

The letter cited uncertainties surrounding coronavirus levels in Rhode Island in May — and went on to say, “the most prudent and responsible thing to do is cancel the parade again this year.”

Each year, law enforcement members walk in the parade from Middletown to Newport Police Headquarters — honoring their fallen brothers killed in the line of duty.

The group said they are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2020.