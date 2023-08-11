NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Businesses in Newport and Middletown are coming together to help one of their employees who they say was the victim in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

The managers of both Johnny’s and Surf Club in Newport said he has a long road ahead, and they’re hoping their customers will step up to aid in his recovery. They’re trying to raise money themselves as well, saying he’s not just their employee—he’s family.

Johnny’s General Manager Steve Kyriakides said his whole staff is working together to help their injured employee.

“You wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” he said. “We’re collecting whatever anyone wants to help him out with.”

The same goes over in Newport, where Surf Club General Manager Laurie Bebrick said they’re fundraising to help with the victim’s rent, medical bills, and anything needed during this time.

“Three of the bartenders donated all of the cash tips that they made today,” she said.

Starting Monday, there will also be a special collection box on both of their restaurant bars. Plus on Aug. 23, Surf Club is having a fundraising event where all the proceed will go to their injured employee.

“Anything will help, even if people want to put get-well cards or little notes,” Bebrick said.

The hit-and-run happened on Renfrew Avenue in Middletown, and a 42-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.