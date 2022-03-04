NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A small portion of the scenic Cliff Walk in Newport collapsed Friday, one day after a lengthy stretch of the oceanside attraction crumbled onto the beach below.

Bill Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, tells 12 News the most recent collapse is nothing compared to what happened Thursday afternoon.

“It really was a catastrophic collapse,” Riccio said. “The entire cliffside slid right down.”

Thankfully, he said no one was injured in either incident.

Riccio said he was out walking along the Cliff Walk roughly an hour before Thursday’s collapse. He saw no indication that it was going to let go.

“It was a little bit surreal,” Riccio said. “Nothing was out of the ordinary, which is why it was even more shocking.”

Riccio believes erosion is to blame for the collapse because it appears the land beneath the Cliff Walk gave way.

He’s worried other portions may collapse as well, especially with rain in this weekend’s forecast.

“My fear right now is the impending weather … and what that rain might do,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if another section let go.”

But even so, Riccio said the Cliff Walk is inspected regularly and this shouldn’t stop people from visiting Newport’s main attraction.

“I don’t want anyone to be overly concerned,” he said. “This was an unfortunate incident where a portion collapsed.”

Riccio said it’s unclear at this time how long it will take to make the repairs, but the damaged sections will be blocked off until they can ensure they’re safe.

“This is going to be a large undertaking,” he explained. “An engineering team will have to take a look at it.”