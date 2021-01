NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual polar plunge in Newport is going virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of plunging into the cold ocean, A Wish Come True is asking people to dump a bucket of ice water on themselves and share the video on social media with the hashtag #AWCTPolarPlunge.

The ice bucket challenge will run through the month of January, not just on the first, when the Polar Plunge normally happens.

Last year 5,000 people took the plunge raising $27,000.