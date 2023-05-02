TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Tiverton denied a petition to construct a crematorium Tuesday night, arguing that the facility would be too close to residents’ homes and could impact their quality of life.

The Tiverton Planning Board voted unanimously to reject the proposal, which would have granted Sakonnet Partners LLC permission to build a crematorium on Main Road.

Robert Fazzina, who lives next door to where the crematorium would’ve been built, tells 12 News he’s relieved that the town struck down the proposal.

“It doesn’t belong here,” he said. “It belongs in an industrial area. It is a furnace … an incinerator.”

Fazzina was one of dozens of residents who urged the town to reject the proposal, arguing that emissions coming from the facility could impact their quality of life.

“This is an inappropriate setting,” resident Bill Marshall said. “It’s not that we’re against crematoriums, but you can’t put a crematorium in a residential neighborhood and have smoke going in people’s windows.”

Sakonnet Partners LLC has repeatedly argued that, since the site sits in a general commercial district, crematoriums are allowed by right.

“The [Tiverton Town Council] has already determined [crematoriums are] permissible in this area,” attorney Jay Lynch, who’s representing Sakonnet Partners LLC said. “This is not a special use permit. We are not required to submit any information [assuring] that there’s not going to be any nuisances created … that it’s not going to be harmful to the general welfare and public. That’s not necessary.”

Sakonnet Partners LLC wouldn’t elaborate on whether it would appeal the decision.