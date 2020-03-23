Closings & Delays
Amid distance learning, RWU laying off dining, shuttle workers

East Bay

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — With students taking classes remotely for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19, Roger Williams University is laying off nearly 200 dining and transportation employees.

Starting April 4, RWU president Yannis Maioulis said 170 dining services workers and 12 shuttle drivers will be temporarily laid off.

“That will continue until our operational needs and external circumstances allow us to bring them back,” he said.

Until April 4, Maioulis said the employees will still be paid their regular hours, but won’t be required to report to work.

During the layoff, the university will continue health insurance coverage for affected employees, but they are being told they are eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

