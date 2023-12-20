EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been less than a week since the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened the I-195 West bypass lanes on Washington Bridge.

Commuters who have driven through those bypass lanes may have also noticed ambulances using them as well, as opposed to the separate lane RIDOT left open for certain emergency vehicles.

The lane was designed to allow ambulances and other emergency vehicles to get to the capital city in a more timely fashion.

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin told 12 News on Wednesday that the lane is still open on the westbound side for emergency vehicles.

But 12 News discovered that the entry points for that lane were blocked off Wednesday night.

When asked about the apparent closure of the emergency route, St. Martin said he couldn’t provide additional information.

“Before the bypass lanes were open, the emergency lane that was set up by RIDOT was absolutely critical,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said.

However, DaSilva tells 12 News now that the two bypass lanes are open, the city’s emergency crews are choosing to use that route to bring people to the hospital instead.

“I was talking to the chief, and he said that the response time using the two bypass lanes is equal to the response time using the emergency bypass lane that was set up,” DaSilva said. “Our fire department, from what I’m being told, has decided on their own to use the two bypass lanes set up by RIDOT because it makes more sense to them.”

DaSilva also said the city’s EMS staffing is now back to normal. The city added extra rescues when the roadways were gridlocked, but now that traffic has calmed down DaSilva said they’re no longer needed.