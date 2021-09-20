All-electronic tolling on Newport Pell Bridge to begin in October

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — You soon won’t be able to pay the toll on the Newport Pell Bridge with cash or a credit card.

The transition to all-electronic tolling is set to begin on Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. and will be completed by Oct. 28 at 11 p.m., according to the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

During the transition, which will happen first in the eastbound lanes and then the westbound lanes, drivers are urged to use extra caution when going through the toll booth area.

“Close to 90% of our customers are already using the E-ZPass technology,” Director of RITBA Lori Caron Silveira said. “As we modernize and streamline our operations, it makes sense to deploy technology and use our resources where they are needed the most.”

Once the transition is complete, any vehicle with a RIBTA-issued E-ZPass will be charged at a discounted rate. Those without one will receive a bill in the mail for $2 per axle through Nov. 30.

Effective Dec. 1, vehicles without an E-ZPass will be billed $3 per axle.

