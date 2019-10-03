AG drops felony charges against Jamestown woman accused in deaths of 3 dogs

1  of  3
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has dropped felony animal abuse charges against a Jamestown woman who police said left her three dogs in a hot car, resulting in their deaths.

Anne Garnett, 65, was charged in July after her three dogs were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle outside McQuade’s Market in Jamestown.

Detectives said surveillance video showed Garnett left her dogs in the car for one hour and 43 minutes. They said the windows were rolled up, and the car was running, but the air conditioning wasn’t working and there was no water available. The outside temperature at the time, according to police, was 93 degrees.

DosReis said when an animal is harmed, state law allows for both felony and misdemeanor charges – with felony charges requiring evidence of intentional or reckless misconduct.

“This case was a close call.  However, given that the evidence demonstrates that the defendant did not intend to harm her dogs, and has no history of mistreatment of dogs or other animals or other criminal misconduct, we decided that a felony charge would not be appropriate here,” DosReis said. “That decision does not mean, however, that misdemeanor charges are not appropriate on these facts.”

DosReis said since the AG’s office does not handle misdemeanors, the case has been remanded back to Jamestown for consideration.

After the dogs’ deaths, Garnett was charged with three misdemeanor counts of confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle.

