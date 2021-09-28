After weathering nearly two decades worth of storms, Easton’s Beach Carousel and Snack Bar set to be demolished

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Easton’s Beach fixtures will soon become a thing of the past.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Napolitano tells 12 News the snack bar and carousel, which were built in the early 1990s, are scheduled to be demolished since both buildings have sustained significant damage over the years from various storms.

“It seems as though we’ve had some ongoing damage due to bad weather and climate change,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano said the support system that was put into place after Hurricane Bob, which swept across the area prior to the construction of the snack bar and carousel, hasn’t faired well over the years.

She believes the issue lies within the materials that were used to construct it, and that’s why the city’s goal is to rebuild both pavilions to withstand Mother Nature.

“What we have to do is build that beach for resiliency and future weather,” she said.

Since the historic Rotunda Ballroom remains in good shape, the city plans to preserve it.

Newport City Council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie is worried that the demolition of both buildings will have a negative impact not only on the beach, but also the city as a whole.

“I think the reason people like to have weddings there is because of the carousel,” Ceglie said. “People also like to bring their kids to the carousel, which is something that [sets it apart] from other beaches.”

The Newport City Council plans to further discuss the demolition of the buildings within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community