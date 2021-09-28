After weathering nearly two decades worth of storms, Easton’s Beach Carousel and Snack Bar set to be demolished

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Easton’s Beach fixtures will soon become a thing of the past.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Napolitano tells 12 News the snack bar and carousel, which were built in the early 1990s, are scheduled to be demolished since both buildings have sustained significant damage over the years from various storms.

“It seems as though we’ve had some ongoing damage due to bad weather and climate change,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano said the support system that was put into place after Hurricane Bob, which swept across the area prior to the construction of the snack bar and carousel, hasn’t faired well over the years.

She believes the issue lies within the materials that were used to construct it, and that’s why the city’s goal is to rebuild both pavilions to withstand Mother Nature.

“What we have to do is build that beach for resiliency and future weather,” she said.

Since the historic Rotunda Ballroom remains in good shape, the city plans to preserve it.

Newport City Council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie is worried that the demolition of both buildings will have a negative impact not only on the beach, but also the city as a whole.

“I think the reason people like to have weddings there is because of the carousel,” Ceglie said. “People also like to bring their kids to the carousel, which is something that [sets it apart] from other beaches.”

The Newport City Council plans to further discuss the demolition of the buildings within the coming weeks.