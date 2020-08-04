After daughter nearly drowns, Warren mom concerned over summer camp’s reaction

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warren mother is expressing frustration with the town’s summer camp, claiming they didn’t properly care for her daughter after she nearly drowned last month.

Ashley Rossi tells Eyewitness News that on July 10, she received an unexpected phone call from the Warren Parks and Recreation Summer Camp regarding her 6-year-old daughter, Aria.

Rossi said the camp director told her that her daughter was swimming when another child, who was having trouble swimming, jumped on her back. The camp director explained that she had swallowed a lot of water during the incident, and suggested she sleep it off.

When Rossi went to pick her daughter up, she said her daughter was gasping for air and throwing up.

“As soon as she got in my car I could see that she was not breathing well,” Rossi said.

Rossi said she rushed her daughter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where doctors performed X-rays on her chest. That’s when they discovered she had water trapped in her lungs.

“It was a rough night,” Rossi recalled.

Looking back, Rossi said she’s not as concerned about what happened in the water as she is about how the adults reacted.

“They didn’t call a rescue, which honestly, they should have,” she said. “Just with her gulping in water and throwing up afterward, because that’s serious and I don’t think they realized that.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Tara Thibaudeau, the director of Warren Parks and Recreations, who said the incident is being reviewed”and can’t be discussed until the review is completed.”

Rossi said her daughter hasn’t returned to summer camp since the incident, and she doesn’t plan on sending her back.

“I don’t trust them to be honest,” she said.

Rossi said the experience has proved to her that not many people know the complications that may be caused by nearly drowning.

She said she hopes her daughter’s story can help raise awareness for parents whose children could find themselves in a similar situation.