NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — After being canceled the previous two years due to the coronaries pandemic, the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back on Saturday.

While Mother Nature may not have had the Luck of the Irish on its side with cold, windy and rainy conditions for spectators, hundreds of people still lined the streets in the City by the Sea.

The parade included pipe and marching bands, fife & drum corps, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations marched past City Hall, through Washington Square, down Themes Street and ended at Saint Augustness Church.