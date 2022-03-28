TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man died after crashing his car in Tiverton last Friday, according to police.

Police said Michael Guidry, 63, of Acushnet, was driving down Crandall Road in his Chevrolet pickup truck when his vehicle swerved off the road and into a telephone pole.

After hitting the telephone pole, police said Guidry’s truck continued into a yard before crashing into a stone wall.

Guidry was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said investigators are trying to determine whether Guidry suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, adding that alcohol and speed have already been ruled out.

The crash caused the telephone pole to snap and wires to come down. The road was closed for several hours as National Grid made the necessary repairs.