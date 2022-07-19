NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Swansea boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was saved by lifeguards while swimming at Easton’s Beach.

Tom Shevlin, a spokesperson for the city of Newport, tells 12 News that lifeguards spotted the 9-year-old in the water while making a separate rescue.

Photo: Amanda Pitts/WPRI-TV

The lifeguards performed CPR on the boy until EMS arrived just after 2:45 p.m.

The boy was taken to Newport Hospital then transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Shevlin said the boy was breathing on his own in the ambulance.

While on scene, 12 News overheard an announcement warning swimmers to stay close to shore due to dangerous rip currents.

In Warwick, police confirmed that two swimmers were pulled from the water at Conimicut Point Beach and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.